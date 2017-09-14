Kiwanis Centennial Skateboard Park in St. Stephen officially open

St. Stephen – St. Stephen skateboard enthusiast Josh Lindsay made a run down a ramp to break through a ribbon to help officially open the Kiwanis Centennial Skateboard Park in St. Stephen Monday.

Holding the ribbon was Kiwanian Ken McLaughlin, right, project coordinator, and Lisa Murphy, past president of the Kiwanis Club.

On hand for the opening of the $120,000 park were other Kiwanians, members of the St. Stephen High School Key Club and federal, provincial and municipal politicians whose governments contrbuted to the creation of the park.