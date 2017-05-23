KURTZ, C. Allen

At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, Charles Allen Kurtz, husband of Jane (Boles) Kurtz of St. Stephen, NB.

In addition to his wife Jane, Allen is survived by his daughter, Kelly Kurtz-Johnson (Iain) of St. Stephen, NB; his sister, Judy Campbell (Sterling) of Campbell River, BC; nephew, Tyler (Erin) of Sudbury, ON; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

By Allen’s request there will be no visitation; however, friends will be welcome to attend a memorial service in celebration of his life on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 2 p.m., at Christ Church, Prince William Street, St. Stephen, with Archdeacon John Matheson officiating. A reception will immediately follow in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Charlotte or to Fundy Region Transition House would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (506-466-3110).