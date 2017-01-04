KURTZ, C. Allen

After not feeling well for a year, early in the morning on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB, Allen passed away peacefully surrounded by love. Born on April 1, 1941 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, he was the only son of the late Ann (Topolniki) (Kurtz) Bayley.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Barbara (Lee) Kurtz, stepfather Jack Bayley, father-in-law, Hazen Boles, and brother-in-law, Kenny Boles.

Allen leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Jane (Boles) Kurtz of St. Stephen; daughter, Kelly Kurtz-Johnson (Iain) of St. Stephen; sister, Judy Campbell (Sterling) of Campbell River, BC; mother-in-law, Gladys (Hubbard) Boles of St. George, NB; several nieces, nephews and extended family across Canada.

There is also a large group of chosen family/friends who are feeling the loss of his physical presence, especially his Emily and Max Brown and his feline buddy Henry.

We know that we are going to miss him forever, but his presence lives on in so many ways around us and we take comfort in knowing that there is no more pain.

Allen’s request was that there would be no visitation, but that everyone will be welcome to attend a celebration of his life in late spring 2017. Date and time will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Charlotte County or to Fundy Region Transition House would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street , St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (506-466-3110).

“Don’t Cry Because it’s Over, Smile Because it Happened” ~ Dr. Seuss