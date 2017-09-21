At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB on Saturday, September 16, 2017, Siegfried Ladda, husband of the late Maxine Mae (Alexander) Ladda of Dufferin, NB. Born on September 25, 1933 in Gilgenburg, Ostpreussen, Germany, he is the son of the late Emil and Emma (Joraschkewitz)Ladda. Siegfried moved to St. Stephen, NB in 1952 and had resided in this area ever since. He married Maxine on September 10, 1956 and the two spent nearly sixty happy years together until Maxine passed away in January 2016. He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Ladda; two grandchildren, Matthew Ladda and Emily McPeake; two sisters, Brigitte Freiwald and Kaethe Karl in Germany; brothers-in-law, Wilhelm Freiwald, Gene Atkinson, Norman Hill, Wendell Stewart, Blaine Phillips and Roger Alexander; sisters-in-law, Margaret Alexander, Thelma Munro, Darlene Stewart, and Joyce Phillips, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and great-neices and nephews. Siegfried was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Hilda Alexander; father-in-law, Percy Alexander; brothers-in-law, William Alexander and Ron Smith, and sisters-in-law, Jean Hill, Frances Smith, and Sharon Atkinson. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He had a passion for fishing, smoking salmon, gardening, and bird watching. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he is missed by all those who knew him. He had a wonderful childhood in Gilgenburg and enjoyed his life with his family there very much prior to moving to Canada. He and his sister Brigitte had a very strong connection since birth. Even with the Atlantic Ocean between them, they would talk at least weekly via telephone. Funeral service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 9161 Route 3, Old Ridge (St. Stephen) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September, 30, 2017. Siegfried will be laid to rest with his wife Maxine at Oak Bay Rural Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys’ Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (506-466-3110).