LATTER, Florence Carolyn

Florence C. (McLaren) Latter passed away peacefully at the Lincourt Manor, St. Stephen NB on September 4, 2017 with her daughter Susan (Peter) Wilcox by her side. Florence was born in Massachusetts on December 10, 1926. Arrangements in the care of the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533) 26 Portage Street, St. George NB. There will be no visitation. Cremation to take place with a private family service being held at a later date. In Florence's memory, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or to Charlotte County Cancer would be appreciated by the family. At this time Susan would like to thank the wonderful nurses and care staff of Lincourt Manor for all their kindness, care and respect shown to her mom for the past six years.