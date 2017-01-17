LEAVITT, Clayton James

It is with great sadness that the family of Clayton James Leavitt of St. George, N.B. announces his passing which occurred at the Passamaquoddy Lodge, St. Andrews, N.B. on January 11, 2017. Clayton was born on June 10, 1932 in Pocologan, N.B., the son of the late Victor and Marie (Oliver) Leavitt of Back Bay.

Besides his companion of over 50 years, Hazel Saunders, he is survived by brothers Redmond, Charles, Allen and Lorne Leavitt, and sisters, Mary Borthwick, Alice Leavitt, Theresa Hooper, Blanche Borthwick, Lorna Olsen and Edna Jane Smith, and several nephews and nieces. He was also predeceased by his sister, Olive Quigley.

During his younger years, Clayton was a fisherman working with his father lobstering and was one of the best clam diggers of his time around the Charlotte County area. He made clam digging look effortless as he picked up the bushels of clams and hoe, and dug and walked with them as if they were weightless. He and his cousin, Albert Leavitt, spent some time working in Ontario, and when he returned home, Clayton worked at the Armed Forces Base in Gagetown, N.B. Later Clayton worked for many years in the fish plant in Beaver Harbour, owned by Connors Brothers.

He is renowned for his wonderful sense of humour, and for his days as “Bear Hunter” on the CB. Clayton’s personality was such that he had an abundance of friends who appreciated his friendliness and loyalty. Those who knew him acknowledged Clayton as kind and honest, one who always gave a helping hand to those who were in need.

Clayton’s family would like to thank the staff at the Passamaquoddy Lodge in St. Andrews for the excellent care and compassion given to Clayton over the past few years.

Arrangements in the care of the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533), 26 Portage Street, St. George, NB. Visitation was held at the funeral home on Saturday from 6 – 9 p.m. The funeral service took place in the funeral home chapel on Sunday at 3 p.m., with Rev. Gordon Cooke officiating. The interment will be held in the St. George Rural Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of New Brunswick, 133 Prince William Street, 5th floor, Saint John, NB E2L 2B5 (506-634-1620) would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca.