LEE, Francis (Frank)

Francis (Frank) Lee passed away suddenly at home in Moose Jaw, SK on 9th July, 2017. He was born on March 19, 1959 in the Charlotte County Hospital.

He is survived by his mother, Wilma Lee (recently moved from St. Andrews to Ottawa); son Derek (Samantha), grandson Damian, who lives in Consort, AB; sister Eileen Spinney (Robert) of Ottawa; nieces Heather (Shawn) Sutherland and Angela Spinney, and grand-niece Hannah.

He grew up in Chamcook and graduated from the Sir James Dunn Academy in St. Andrews. He was a Veteran and intensely proud of his 17 years of military service as an airframe technician. Military service creates an intangible bond that survives postings and distance and the passage of time.

He went on to work for Bombardier in Moose Jaw for the last 17 years. He was a dedicated worker who always took pride in a job well done. He was respected and trusted by his peers and is sorely missed by all his friends.

He was passionate about his family, anything with wheels or wings and he loved dogs.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16th, 2017 at the Bayside Community Centre from 2 to 4 p.m. Please come and share a few memories with us. We’ll have a laugh and likely a cry. None of us gets out of this life alive; so let’s live it well while we’re here. Remember that family and friends are really all that matters.