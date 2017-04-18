LEE, Kenneth Arnold

It is with great sadness that the family announces the unexpected passing of Ken, on April 11, 2017 in hospital, Mississauga, ON, from heart complications.

Born in St. Stephen on Nov. 22, 1953, he grew up in McAdam, NB. He lived most of his adult life in Ontario and was employed as a long haul driver and, in later years, as a local driver around the city.

Leaving to mourn are his five children, Matthew (Fredericton), Timothy (Moncton), Jennifer (Edmonton), Jeffrey (Mississauga) and Bradley (Mississauga); sisters, Carole (David) Frost, Tower Hill, NB and Terrie (Ron) Sarava, Surrey, BC.

He was predeceased by his father and mother, Jack and Ruth Lee of McAdam.

Funeral arrangements took place in Mississauga, where his final resting place will be.