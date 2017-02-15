LIBBY, Stephen Asa

It is with great sadness that the family announces the unexpected passing of Stephen Asa Libby at his home on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Born April 16, 1935 in St. Stephen, NB, he was the son of the late Albert and Doris (Williams) Libby.

Stephen joined the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) in Sept. 1954 as an Air Frame Technician and retired in Oct. 1979 as a Warrant Officer after 25 years of loyal and dedicated service. Throughout his career he worked on a variety of aircraft including F86 Sabre, CF 104 Starfighter, CC130 Hercules and the specialized Falcon Project. Postings included CFB Cold Lake, Trenton, Marville, France, Baden Sollingen, Germany, and Ottawa. Upon retirement from the C.F., he moved the family to St Stephen, NB where he continued to work with Commissionaire Corps, Texas Steel and finally as the Parts Manager at Moffitt Dodge where he finally retired at the age of 70. He was an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion, St. Stephen Branch, until his passing.

Stephen will be missed dearly by his loving family: his wife, Donna Marie (Weeks) Libby; his two sons, Daniel and Douglas; daughter, Sandra; his granddaughter, Megan, and extended family, Lynn and Kevin. He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Mildred, Lois, Helen, Paul, Harriet, Freeman.

In keeping with Stephen’s wishes, Royal Canadian Legion Branch #9 will conduct a Tribute to a Veteran Service at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will take place at the St. Stephen Legion following the service. Interment will take place at a later date.

For those wish, remembrances may be made to the St Stephen Legion and online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca.

