LINTON, Mildred Beatrice

Peacefully at the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB on May 25, 2017, Mildred Beatrice Linton, wife of the late Wesley H. Linton of 40 yrs. Born at St. Stephen, NB, August 15, 1928, daughter of the late James and Mabel (McCoomb) Pierce.

Survived by her children, Debbie (Dennis) Scott, Lynn (Blair) Caldwell, both of St. Stephen, and Sheila Fowler of Calgary, AB; grandchildren, Jaime Caldwell-Veer (Eelco), Kyle Caldwell (Megan), Kate Scott (Michael), Gillian and Bryce Scott, and great-grandchildren, Liam, Alex, and Elijah; stepchildren, Barbara Linton, Sean Linton, and Stephen Fossett; step-granddaughter, Darian Linton; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Predeceased by brothers, Elwell Pierce, Herman Fraser, and Kenneth Pierce.

Mildred loved her family and had a passion for animals and photography. She spent a great deal of her life as a resident of the Old Bay Road, where she became lifelong friends with Charlotte and Sally, and the Stuart household became her second home. She enjoyed going for drives and visiting friends and family with her husband Wes. Mildred was a lifelong employee of The Saint Croix Courier, where she worked for 36 years. She also enjoyed attending Legion dances, card parties, and yard and craft sales.

Funeral service to be held at The S.O. Mehan and Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, on Wednesday, May 31st at 7 p.m., with Archdeacon John Matheson officiating. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home prior to the funeral from 6 to 7 p.m.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, remembrances to the Charlotte County SPCA or Lincourt Manor Inc., or charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be sent to mehanfuneralhome.ca.