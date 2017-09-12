Local school workers vote on strike action this week

Edited from the Saint Croix Courier Week of Wednesday, Sept. 16, 1987

ST. STEPHEN – Bus drivers and custodians at schools across the province could go out on strike as early as Oct. 1, but a local union official is hopeful it won’t go that far. Ken Pedder, a bus driver in School District 23, and the president of Local 1117 representing bus drivers, custodians, maintenance workers and engineers, says he is only one of those people that “is really hopeful we don’t strike.” In District 21, St. George, about 32 school workers will meet tonight at Fundy High to take their strike vote. In District 23, St. Stephen-Campobello, about 50 workers will meet at the Border Arena at 1 p.m. on Friday to cast their vote. On Grand Manan, covered by District 22, the nine or 10 school workers there will also take a strike vote on Friday. The ballots will be secret, and taken to Fredericton where they will be counted on Sept. 23 under the direction of the Public Service Labour Relations Board.

Valdy concert set for Saturday night

“A master at country, folk, rock and blues.” This is just one of the tributes paid to Canadian singer and songwriter, Valdy, who will be appearing in St. Stephen on Saturday evening, Sept. 19. One of Canada’s foremost entertainers, the award-winning performer has delighted audiences in every part of the country, from the largest cities to the small communities in the far north.

Terry Fox Run raises almost $10,000 in Charlotte County

The seven Terry Fox runs held in Charlotte County on Sunday attracted 450 participants who ran, walked, jogged, cycled and wheeled their way to almost $10,000 in pledges. In St. Stephen, about 114 participants took part and raised a total of $3,521, more than three times last year’s total. Organizer Pat McMahon said the run was the best ever in the seven-year history of the event, and provincial organizers confirm it was the most improved run in New Brunswick.

Dark Harbour Days are better each year

GRAND MANAN – Anyone who was ready for fun and excitement was at Dark Harbour on the weekend of Aug. 21. Dark Harbour Days started Friday evening with a bonfire across the pond. Friends who have been working all year at other locations were glad to meet there. Saturday’s sun peeked out over the horizon promising a good weather day. Contests started in the evening at the horseshoe pit, but even the darkening sky at 8 p.m. couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the day. St. Stephen’s “Bad Habit” played under cover on the newly constructed grandstand at the horseshoe pit. While the rest of the island was in darkness due to a wild tempest with pounding rain, everyone at Dark Harbour danced on. It has been estimated that over 500 people attended the dance.

60 YEARS AGO – 1957

St. Stephen is shelter for 500 “bombed out” evacuees in C.D. test

Sometime in early October the town of St. Stephen will become a haven for 500 “bombed-out refugees” from the city of Saint John as part of a large scale Civil Defense exercise. Plans call for the men and women to be transported from Lancaster to the border town in a 125-car convoy. The evacuees are to arrive about noontime on the chosen day and be met outside town by a police escort. They will be taken to the Canadian Legion Hall where they will be registered and assigned billets – private houses and public lodging establishments. Boy Scouts have been given the task of leading the evacuees to their assigned lodgings. Having once actually reached their billets the refugees will report to the nearest Civil Defense warden in their respective areas and return to the Legion Hall. Tentative plans call for the serving of a dinner to the 500 refugees and the Civil Defense personnel involved in the exercise – the first such test ever called in the section of the province.

Came, saw, convinced

Capt. Gleason Green of Ingalls Head, who, during the summer months, helps to entertain Island visitors by providing fishing trips and tours by water around the archipelago, has received an interesting letter from New York state. The key statement: “After having been to Grand Manan, living here in the States is not the same. We can think of no finer place to live than Grand Manan.” It is from a middle-aged man and his wife who were tourists here this summer and who really want to come back as permanent residents. Not to retire but to re-establish. It is also understood that a considerable number of other visitors have made arrangements for summer homes, adding to the quiet “revolution” take place around us.

90 YEARS AGO – 1927

The St. Stephen Fair is passing out of its teens in a blaze of glory. The grounds have been extended to the utmost present limit and the buildings enlarged, consolidated and made much more convenient. The popular Calais City Band delights the crowds afternoons and evenings of all four days and the exhibits are probably the best yet. Every department is filled to overflowing, both in livestock and in still life. Horses, sheep, cattle, and swine, the best in the Maritimes and Maine, are there and all can look upon what they like. Fruit and vegetables are large and good as the season would permit and the display of flowers is pleasing and exceptionally well arranged. The saw mill up on the bog which saws long lumber and laths when the logs are on hand to operate the mill, has been changed from a steam power plant to the modern power, electricity. The former smoke stack with its flying cinders had been a menace to the adjoining buildings in that vicinity and the change is being considered a good one.

120 YEARS AGO – 1897

A report comes from St. George of a find of rich gold-bearing quartz. The owner of the land where the vein was struck is quietly investigating its value and is receiving considerable encouragement. While in the narrows on her trip down river last Thursday, the shaft of the Rose Standish broke. The steamer was brought to an anchor and afterwards towed to the lower wharf at Calais. It will be two weeks yet before she can resume her place on the route. The Standish and Flushing were indulging in a race.