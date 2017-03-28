LOSIER, David (1962 – 2017)

The family is saddened by the loss of David who passed away March 21st in Fort McMurray, AB.

Fort McMurray became David’s home almost 19 years ago when his buddy, George, reached out to him and offered him a chance to work and build a life in Fort McMurray. He not only built a wonderful life for himself but built so many wonderful friendships. Even though his family was back East, his Fort McMurray friends became his “family”. What wonderful support and love was given to David as he struggled with his cancer and many other sicknesses that he faced.

The family is eternally grateful for all the support and help that he received, especially his coworkers at Hertz – they rose above and beyond to help David.

David is survived by his son, Devin; his dad, Lester; his sisters, Jeanette and Daryel, Patsy and Bill, and Nancy and Mark; his brother, Robert and Brenda; many other relatives and by so many wonderful friends from home and Fort Mac.

In keeping with David’s wishes there will be no funeral. There will be a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.

2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”