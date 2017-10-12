MACDONALD, David T. (1967-2017)

St. Andrews – David Tallon MacDonald, husband of Jackie MacDonald of St. Andrews and formerly of Napan, N.B., passed away in St. Andrews on Sunday, October 8, 2017, at the age of 50. Born in Chatham on February 12, 1967, he was the son of Elmer and Anna (MacKnight) MacDonald. He was a skilled crack filler and painter by trade, enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved animals. He attended St. Andrews Roman Catholic Church, Miramichi. He is survived by his wife, the former Jackie Mills; one son, Evan, at home; his parents, Elmer and Anna MacDonald, of Miramichi; three sisters, Wendy Pilmer, of Saint John, Keitha Gallant (Marc), of Rexton, and Irma MacDonald (George), of Miramichi; two brothers, Wayne MacDonald (Tammy), of Napan and Ted MacDonald (Melanie), of Saint John; his mother- and father-in-law, Gloria and Billy Mills, of Napan, one sister-in-law, Angie LeBlanc (Rob), as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one brother-in-law, Wilfred Pilmer. Visitation will be at Adams Funeral Home Ltd., 140 King St., on Thursday, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Andrews Roman Catholic Church on Friday, October 13, 2017, at 11 a.m., conducted by Father Charles Udea. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Miramichi S.P.C.A. or the Charlotte Co. S.P.C.A. would be appreciated by the family. Please note, vigil prayers will be held at the funeral home on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Adams Funeral Home Ltd., 140 King St., Miramichi, telephone 773-3492 or messages of condolence may be sent online to www.adamsfh.ca