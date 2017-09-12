MACMILLAN, Christina E.

At the Charlotte County Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, Christina E. (Black) MacMillan, wife of the late Eben “Abie” MacMillan, passed away with her loving children by her side. Born Dec. 10, 1931 in Dumbarton, she was the daughter of the late John and Mae Black. Christina was a long-time member of the Eastern Star and worked for 32 years for the Dept. of Transportation. Survived by her children, Bruce MacMillan, Heather MacMillan, both of St. Stephen, and Bonnie (Doug) Sprague, Calais, ME; three grandsons, Tyler, Phillip and Cameron, whom she loved very much; special nephew, Eugene Black and his wife Noella of Rollingdam. A graveside service was held Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 at the Rollingdam Cemetery, with the Rev. Leslie Hamilton officiating. At this time the family would like to thank Dr. Norman Lister and Extra-Mural for their care and compassion over the years, and Dr. Stewart, nurses and staff of Floor 1 and 2 at the Charlotte County Hospital.