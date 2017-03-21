MAGOWAN, Burla Augusta

The passing of Burla Augusta (nee Justason) Magowan, wife of the late Ralph A. Magowan, formerly of Beaver Harbour, NB occurred at the Fundy Nursing Home, Blacks Harbour, NB on March 17, 2017. Born in Beaver Harbour on July 15, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Evelyn (nee Wright) Justason.

A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Burla is survived by her daughter, Allegra (nee Magowan) Badiali of Beaver Harbour; three grandchildren, Eric Badiali, Robert Badiali and Mary Noiseux; two great-grandsons, Bryce Green and Jack Noiseux, and several cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Burla was predeceased by one son, Hazen Magowan.

Prior to retirement, Burla had various career’s that she loved but her greatest loves in life where her husband of 70 years, Ralph, and their children and family. She enjoyed travelling and experiencing new things and was an animal lover who took in and cared for many different animals over the years. She enjoyed painting, gardening, playing Bridge and attending Bible study. Burla’s compassion and caring heart will be sadly missed by her family.

Arrangements in the care of the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533), 26 Portage Street, St. George, NB. There will be no visiting. A memorial service will be held from the Christ Church (Anglican), Pennfield on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 7 p.m., with Rev. Canon Keith Osborne officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to the CCSPCA or to a charity of the donor’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca.