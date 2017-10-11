Man arrested in connection with break, enter and theft at McAdam gun shop

McAdam – The West District RCMP has arrested a 29-year-old man from Lakeville in connection with a break, enter and theft Monday at The Gun Dealer on Harvey Road in McAdam.

The man was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. He has been charged with break, enter and theft.

Sgt. Marc Fortin of the RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit investigating the case said the RCMP is seeking two other people, one who fled on foot into the woods, the other who left the scene in a vehicle. The man apprehended was arrested in a wooded area behind the store.

The RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in indentifying the two other people involved in the incident.

“We are going through the evidence,” said Fortin, adding officers were also reviewing video surveillance cameras at the gun store and at neighbouring businesses.

Fortin said officers responded to an alarm at the store shortly after 4 a.m. Monday.

The suspects were still in the store, having gained entry, he said, by ripping the metal bars off a front window and breaking the glass.

“We surprised them in there and they took off,” said Fortin.

Fortin said no firearms were stolen, but the thieves did steal ammunition and a gun case. He said the gun shop’s owner was currently going through his inventory to ascertain what might be missing.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the McAdam RCMP detachment at 784-1205. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by texting TIP212 plus your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637).