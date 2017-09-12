At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB on Friday, August 25, 2017, with his wife and family by his side, Robert “Bob” Amsbury Marvin, husband of Nancy Marvin of Rolling Dam, NB. Born in Boston, Mass, U.S.A., he is the son of the late Stanley and Alice (Amsbury) Marvin. Bob dedicated a life of service to the United States Armed Forces. One of his tours of duty was during the battle of the Bay of Pigs. Retiring from service he worked as a general contractor, worked for Worthing Pump for 7 years, Irving, Georgia-Pacific for 10 years, SUNOCO for a couple of years. He also served in the Reserve Corp in Calais, ME. He was member of Rolling Dam United Church and was a long-time dedicated member of the Masonic Lodge. Surviving, in addition to his wife Nancy of 53 years, are his children, Susan Hastey of St. Stephen, NB, Stephen (Judy) of Orington, ME, U.S.A., Robert (Sue) of St. Stephen, NB; five grandchildren, Kyla, Kiersten, Abby, Nicholas, and Shiloh; his only sister, Ruth Dickey of Waldoboro, ME, U.S.A.; cousin, nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by three sisters, Jonne Fell, Louise, and Alice Clunig, one halfbrother, Frank Marvin. By Bob’s request, cremation took place. Family and friends gathered for a celebration of his life on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 2 p.m., at Rolling Dam United Church. Rev. Jim Crighton officiated. Organist was Patsy Moore. Scriptures were read by Derek O’Brien. Euology was given by daughter-in-law Judy Marvin. Pallbearers were sons Rob and Stephen. A reception followed the interment service in the church hall. In lieu of flowers donations to the Masonic Lodge would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys’ Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (506-466-3110).