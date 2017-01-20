Matthew Tucker, of Oak Haven, to be sentenced on January 25 for the murder of his mother, Dorothy Tucker

Matthew Tucker to be sentenced Jan. 25

Saint John– Matthew Tucker, 36, of Oak Haven, who was found guilty in November of the second degree murder of his mother, Dorothy Hattie Tucker, 53, will be sentenced Jan. 25.

The seven men and five women jury returned the verdict Nov. 15, following a two-week trial. Justice William Grant sent them back to see if they could come up with a recommendation for how long Tucker should serve before he is eligible for parole but they declined to do so.

A conviction for second degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, but eligibility for parole can range from 10 to 25 years.

A sentencing hearing was held Wednesday in the Court of Queen’s Bench in Saint John before Justice Grant, during which Tucker made a statement, and 12 victim impact statements were also submitted for the judge’s consideration. Tucker had not testified during the trial, and the defence did not call any witnesses.

After hearing recommendations from both the Crown and the defence, the judge reserved sentencing until 9:30 a.m. Jan. 25.

During the trial, the court heard how Tucker lived with his mother at 31 McGeachy Lane in Oak Haven, and there was no known contact with her after 12:30 a.m. Nov. 10 2014.

After she was reported missing to police, search efforts continued until her body was discovered Nov. 20 by two hunters, wrapped in plastic sheeting, in a field in St. David Ridge.

An autopsy showed the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, consistent with having been fired from a 12 gauge shotgun.

When police searched 31 McGeachy Lane, they saw blood on the floor, walls and ceiling of Dorothy Tucker’s bedroom, a gun case under Matthew Tucker’s bed, large amounts of pooled blood on plastic sheeting in the back of Dorothy Tucker’s Ford Escape, and a brown pump action 12 gauge shotgun was found in a shed on the property with both live and spent ammunition.