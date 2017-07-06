McADAM, David

David McAdam, husband of the late Valerie (Kilpin) McAdam, passed away peacefully at his home in St. Andrews, NB on June 24, 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

David is survived by his children, Catherine, Charlotte, Fiona, Vincent and Ian McAdam.

Born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on October 17, 1928, David was the only son of Noel David McAdam and Lily (Gordon) McAdam. His parents returned to England when he was just a few months old. Soon after WWII ended and after graduating from the Royal College of Music in Manchester, David ventured forth to Cape Town, South Africa, travelling down through the continent of Africa in a truck with a few companions and his violin. David was to meet and marry his late wife Valerie Kilpin and start a family here.

In Cape Town, David dedicated his energy and passion to opposing Apartheid largely through sharing his love of music, intellectual capers of all sorts, and the mountains of the Cape with the people of District Six who he loved so dearly. David and Val and the children left Cape Town in the summer of 1967 for Montreal, Québec.

A few years later they struck out for the Eastern Townships and a new life full of adventure and fun on their beautiful and much beloved farm. The years at the farm were filled with David’s boundless enthusiasm and his remarkable gift for living a full and active life and making sure that his friends, family and students did as well.

After Val passed away in 2007, David moved to St. Andrews, NB where he enjoyed the peace and tranquility of this beautiful place.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the people of St. Andrews and area for their kindness to David over the past ten years. They will be holding a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Charlotte County Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

