McAdam – Role model, leadership, hard-working.

Those are just a few of the words Jody Robinson, athletic director for McAdam High School, used to describe Brittany Young, and Dawson Boon.

The two senior students were named the varsity female and male athlete of the year, in a ceremony at the McAdam Lions Community Centre, Thursday.

“We’re really going to miss them, and the school’s going to miss them,” Robinson said.

“They both lead by example, they treat the younger kids very well – the younger students really look to them as role models, and they are really good role models.”

Both students each brought home other hardware: Boon was named MVP for both cross country and senior boys basketball, and was honoured for making the NBIAA provincial basketball all-star team.

Young was named the co-MVP for senior girls soccer (sharing the award with Morgan Bigger), and won the coach’s award for senior girls basketball, badminton, senior girls volleyball, and track and field.

At the middle level, Haley McIver was named the female athlete of the year, while Jayden McGillicuddy, and Jaxon Cleghorn, were named the male athletes of the year.

Boon, who is a two-time winner of the award (he shared the honour last year with Ramses Smith), humbly admitted he was surprised to be named athlete of the year for the second consecutive year, saying “there are a lot of other great people who deserve it.”

This year, Boon participated in basketball, volleyball, and cross country. In previous years, he played soccer, but due to a lack of interest, McAdam was unable to field a team.

“They both lead by example; they treat the younger kids very well.” ~Jody Robinson, McAdam High athletic director

The senior explained athletics have played a large role in his life in his time as a member of the Warriors, during his time at McAdam High.

“McAdam High has changed me completely – I’ve done like a 180. Everyone makes fun of me for spending so much time in the gym with basketball and stuff, but I mean, what would I do with all my time if I didn’t? If I didn’t have all of these sports – what would I do?

“As an athlete and as a person, I’ve come such a long way. It’s completely changed me and how I want to help others,” Boon said, and acknowledged his parents, Tammy and Daniel for their support.

“They’ve been just amazing, and hopefully I can do that too, when I’m older.”

Boon said one of the most important lessons he learned during his high school years was to lead by example, and said the opportunity to wear the gold Warriors jersey is near and dear to him.

“You just wanna represent McAdam, and the Warriors. Jody [Robinson] always says when we go anywhere to remember you’re wearing the Warriors on your chest,” Boon said, and added as he got older, “I tried to be a leader, and do all the right things, and to lead by example.”

Boon has been recruited to play basketball in the new school year for the Varsity Reds, at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, and plans to enroll in the Bachelor of Arts program.

“It’s bittersweet; but I’m excited to be moving on for the future. Maybe someday I’ll come back to McAdam, and maybe even coach.”

Young, daughter of Kim and Bob Young, is a five sport athlete – participating in basketball, soccer, volleyball, track and field, and badminton. She was also named female athlete of the year in Grade 8.

The multi-sport athlete played mini sports as an elementary school student, and began competitive sport in Grade 6. She noted the transition to competitive sports was an easy one, and said she had a great deal of help from older students, who mentored her.

During her time in athletics, she said the most important lesson she learned, was the value of patience.

“Patience is probably the biggest one – there are times when it’s hard, and you don’t have it sometimes, but it’s important to be patient and learn how to work with your team.”

The skill also helped as Young learned the value of hard work, and worked for a starting position.

“I think I’ve come a long way. I used to be a bench warmer, but I worked away at practices, and earned my spot as a starter, and became a more confident player over the years.”

Young admitted she wasn’t necessarily surprised to win the award, but said she anticipated sharing it with another athlete.

“I was surprised it was only me; it was a big honour.”

Young is planning to attend the University of Prince Edward Island in the fall to take pre-veterinary medicine, and though she isn’t planning to play competitive sports, plans to stay involved with recreational sports.

As her time as a student of McAdam High is drawing to a close, Young said she wished to leave a message to her juniors.

“Never give up, even in tough games. Take a breath, think it through and try your best.”

Complete list of McAdam High award winners:

Cross country:

MVP – Dawson Boon

Coaches award – Shaelynn Grant

Senior girls soccer:

Co-MVP – Brittany Young, Morgan Bigger

Middle school girls soccer:

MVP – Haley McIver

Most improved – Shayna Voutt

Coaches award – Gracie Musgrave

Middle school boys soccer:

Co-MVP – Ethan McGillicuddy, Kaden Voutt

Coaches award – Ethan McIntyre

Senior girls basketball:

Co-MVP – Ceirra Gardner, Ashley Little

Coaches award – Brittany Young, Shaelynn Grant

Senior boys basketball:

MVP – Dawson Boon

Coaches award – Cameron Messer

Most improved – Mitchell McIntyre

Middle school boys basketball:

MVP – Jayden McGillicuddy

Most improved – Ethan McIntyre

Middle school girls basketball:

Co-MVP – Haley McIver, Shayna Voutt

Coaches award – Faith Kitchen

Junior badminton:

Coaches award – Hannah Cleal

Senior badminton:

Coaches award – Brittany Young

Senior girls volleyball:

Coaches award – Brittany Young, Ashley Little, Emily Squires, Shaelynn Grant

Middle school girls volleyball:

MVP – Brooke Godbout

Most improved – Gracie Musgrave

Track and Field:

Coaches award – Brittany Young, Shaelynn Grant, Morgan Bigger

Major Award Winners:

Friends of the Warriors – Nicole Grant

NBIAA Provincial Basketball All Star – Dawson Boon

Middle School Female Athlete of the Year – Haley McIver

Middle School Male Athlete of the Year – Jayden McGillicuddy, Jaxon Cleghorn

Senior Female Athlete of the Year – Brittany Young

Senior Male Athlete of the Year – Dawson Boon