McBRIDE, David Sylvester

At Lincourt Manor, St. Stephen, NB, February 14, 2017, David Sylvester McBride of St. Stephen. Husband of Betty J. (Denley) McBride. Born September 28, 1931, son of the late Sylvester E. and Eva M. (Allen) McBride.

Survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Diane Gregory of Oakville, ON (Kirk Will); son, Steven McBride of Victoria, BC; daughter in-law, Catherine McBride of St. Stephen, NB; three grandchildren, Carolyn Des Roches, Laura Gregory and Evan McBride; four great-grandchildren, Kaylie, Tyler, Ainsley and Juliette.; several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents; sons, Michael Allen McBride and Peter David McBride; sisters, Marion Sinclair and Marjorie Holmes, and brothers, Bill and Carl McBride.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at 3 p.m., from the Union Street Atlantic Baptist Church, Union Street, St. Stephen, NB with Pastor Dan Jamer officiating. Visiting hours will be held at the church on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. Interment at St. Stephen Rural Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances to the Union Street Atlantic Baptist Church Building Fund or charity of one’s choice would be appreciated. Online condolences for the family may be sent to mehanfuneralhome.ca.

The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB in care of funeral arrangements.

