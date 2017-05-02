McFARLANE, Joyce Lillian

Peacefully, at Passamaquoddy Lodge in St. Andrews, NB on Friday, April 28, 2017, Joyce Lilian (Turner) McFarlane went to be with her Lord she loved so very much. Wife of the late Percy Edwin “Pete” McFarlane. Born in Devonshire, England, she was the daughter of the late William Henry and Lilian Rose (Hartnoll) Turner.

Joyce was a long-time member of Bye The Sea Full Gospel Assembly Church, St. Andrews. In her earlier years she worked for Cottage Craft in St. Andrews. She had passions for sewing, crocheting and camping, but most of all she loved her family and the Lord.

Joyce is survived by her five sons, Edwin (Barb) of Musquash, NB, Ron (Nancy) of Lake Utopia, NB, David (Joyce) of Chamcook, NB, Peter (Cathy) of Bocabec, NB, Robin (Wanda) of Chamcook, NB; three daughters, Sandra Cole (Ritchie) of Harvey, NB, Wendy Barry (Blaine) of Beaver Harbour, NB and Jonelle Turner (Harold) of Bayside, NB; 23 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Verna McFarlane of St. Andrews, NB.

Joyce was predeceased by an infant sister, Marjorie Turner.

The funeral service in celebration of her life was held at Bye The Sea Full Gospel Assembly, St. Andrews, NB on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 2 p.m. Rev. Stephen Townes officiated. Organist was Marguerite Mitchell. Soloist was Wanda Grieves. Euology was given by son David McFarlane. A tribute was offered by son Ron McFarlane. Active pallbearers were grandsons Ricky McFarlane, Shane McFarlane, Bryan Smith, Matthew McFarlane, Dave McFarlane Jr., and Cory McFarlane.

A reception immediately followed in the church hall downstairs. The interment will take place at a later date in St. Andrews Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the church memorial fund or to the Alzheimers Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (506-466-3110).