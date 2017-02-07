McFEE, C. Hubert

Peacefully at Lincourt Manor, St. Stephen, NB, Tuesday, January 31, 2017, C. Hubert McFee, formerly of St. Andrews, NB. Husband of the late Hope Elizabeth (Pelkey) McFee. He was a son of the late Harry Welsford and Phoebe Berthaline Mary (McFarland) McFee.

Survived by daughter-in-law, Shirley March- McFee of Saint John, NB; sister, Helen Ball of Fredericton, NB; granddaughter, Jennifer; several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents; son, Ian D. McFee (2015); two brothers, Harold “Hymie” and Eric McFee; three sisters, Marie Neill, Marjorie Stilwell, Doris (Peacock) Nicholson.

A graveside service will be held at the St. Andrews Rural Cemetery, St. Andrews, NB at a later date to be announced.

For those who wish, remembrances to a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca

The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB in care of arrangements.