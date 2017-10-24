McGUIRE, Margaret Elizabeth

At Passamaquoddy Lodge, St. Andrews, NB, Thursday, October 19, 2017, Margaret Elizabeth McGuire, wife of the late Walter Kenneth McGuire, passed away. Born in Gladmar, Saskatchewan, daughter of the late John Charles and Mary Jane (Markee) McDonald. Survived by her daughter, Mary Scott (Murray Matheson) of St. Stephen, NB; two grandsons, Andy and Chris Getchell; great-grandson, Dylan Getchell, Marguerite Garnett (David) of Bayside, NB; sister-in-law, Bernice McDonald; several nieces and nephews, cousins and special friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by four brothers, Bernard, Richard, John and Harvey McDonald. Funeral service was held from All Saints Anglican Church, King Street, St. Andrews, NB on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 2 p.m. No visitation was held. Interment at St. Andrews Rural Cemetery, St. Andrews, NB. For those who wish, remembrances to Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca Funeral arrangements in care of The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB.