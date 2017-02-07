MCLAUGHLIN, Charles Leroy

At Lincourt Manor, St. Stephen, NB. February 5, 2017 Charles Leroy McLaughlin of St. Stephen, NB. Born August 18, 1927 son of the late Roy and Lillian (Scott) McLaughlin.

Survived by his loving wife Margaret V. (Townes) McLaughlin, two daughters Colleen Brown (Perry) of St. Stephen, Theresa Marie Gorhos (William) of Hamilton , ON. four grandchildren, one sister, one brother, several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents, infant daughter Patricia, and four sisters.

Resting the S.O. Mehan and Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB, from where funeral service will be held Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 3 PM. with Pastor Gord Walsh officiating. Visiting hours will be at the funeral home Thursday from 1-3 p.m.

Interment at the St. Stephen Rural Cemetery, St. Stephen, NB.

For those who wish remembrances to the charity of ones choice would be appreciated by the family.