McLAUGHLIN, Clifford Alward

It is with saddened hearts, we announce the passing of our father, grandfather and uncle, Clifford Alward McLaughlin, husband of the late Norma Louise McLaughlin.

Survived by one son, Roger; daughter, Audrey Justason (Warren); four grandsons, Cory (Kasha), Joshua and Jordan McLaughlin, and Roddie Justason; several very special nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Honeydale Pentecostal Church, Richardson Road, Honeydale, NB on Monday, December 19, 2016 at 1 p.m. There will be no visitation held.

For those who wish, remembrances to a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca.

The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB in care of the funeral arrangements.