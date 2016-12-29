McMORRAN, William Franklin “Frank”

At Lincourt Manor, St. Stephen, NB, December 26, 2016, William Franklin “Frank” McMorran of St. Stephen, NB; husband of the late Shirley Marie (Kilpatrick) McMorran. Born May 5, 1937, son of the late J. Blaney and Mable L. (Morrison) McMorran.

Survived by his son, Frank Thurber (Teresa) of St. Stephen, NB; one granddaughter, Courtney McPherson (Chris) of St. Stephen, NB; great-grandchild, Brooks McPherson, two brothers, two sisters and several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by three brothers and one sister.

By request, no funeral or visitation will be held.

For those who wish, memorials to St. Stephen Extra-Mural or charity of one’s choice would be appreciated. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.mehanfuneralhome.ca.

The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB. in care of arrangements.