Media has royal tour of Star-Kist tuna plant

Edited from the Saint Croix Courier Week of Wednesday, Oct. 28, 1987

BAYSIDE – The media, so often blamed as a contributing factor in the October 1985 closing of the Star-Kist Canada Inc. tuna plant, nonetheless got the royal treatment at the plant here Monday as Star-Kist officials greeted them and took them on a tour of the soon-to-be functioning plant. Company officials made the arrival of the first new tuna since the shutdown a media event. President Gerald Clay led a trail of reporters and television and newspaper camera people out to the side yard of the plant to see three yellow slicker-clad workers unloading the first of the frozen tuna from the back of a refrigerator truck into large storage bins. Five trucks holding 100 tons of albacore tuna, just arrived that morning from Mexico, stood in the yard. This was the first of 600 tons that will be used for a six-week commissioning period.

Twenty-two-year-old Jeannie Chisholm of Oak Hill had a very pleasant surprise last weekend. Jeannie discovered that she held the winning ticket in the Lotto 6/49, a ticket good for over $160,000. Not a lottery junkie, she recently started buying the occasional ticket. Her only plans at the moment are to buy a new car and to take her mother on a trip to California to visit relatives. Jeannie bought her winning ticket at the Book Mart in the Charlotte Mall.

Unicef realizes $700 – Jack-o’-lanterns bring top bids

ST. STEPHEN – UNICEF’s most popular local fundraiser was a rousing success this year, with over $700 being raised. Rules for the annual pumpkin carving contest are simple. Local celebrities gather at the Charlotte Mall, and decorate their pumpkins to the delight of the crowd assembled. As they slice and adorn their over-sized gourds, people put money in donation boxes in front of their stations, and when the orange creations are complete, they’re auctioned to the highest bidder, who gets to take them home. This year, St. Stephen High School principal Ken Estabrooks was the easy winner with donations tatalling $129.96. Coming in second was Kiwanis representative Bill Cockburn, Jr., with $83.33 and St. Stephen Mayor Billy MacCready was third with $62.40. Edged into fourth place was last year’s winner, St. Stephen Elementary School representative Don McConkey.

Senators carry on 55-year tradition

ST. ANDREWS – When the newly formed St. Andrews Senators lace up their skates and take to the ice for tonight’s Southern New Brunswick Hockey League season opener, they will be carrying on a 55-year-old tradition. The original St. Andrews Senators atarted in the 1932-33 season. They continued through the thirties and won the New Brunswick Intermediate Championship in 1937. World War II caused a folding of the team from 1940 to 1945 but a team was back on the ice for the ’45-46 season.

60 YEARS AGO – 1957

Quartet judged best

At Fredericton last Wednesday night, that local vocal foursome, the “Star Dusters” added to their growing laurels when they were judged the best of 15 entries in a quartet festival. The young men, Joe Driscoll, Doug Hogue, Phil Davis and Bob Jones, also brought back an award for dispensing the choicest barbershop harmony in the festival.

Ravens recalled

In town Monday was a one-time resident who, while employed in a local bank, starred with a border hockey team known as St. Croix Ravens. Alex (Sunny) Andrew of Saint John was instrumental in forming the Ravens in the late twenties and centred the puck squad through two seasons. Another Ravens star was George Purcell, a Milltown resident.

Reunion in Havana

Miss Betty Clark, RN, of Montreal, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Clark of Milltown, and Miss Adelaide Bell, who has been in the employ of the Canadian Embassy in Mexico and who is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Bell of this town, met in Havana recently and enjoyed a visit with one another.

90 YEARS AGO – 1927

Whidden Ganong left for Boston on Friday to attend the Harvard and Dartmouth football game.

Daughter of W.S. Poole successful authoress

The Courier is in receipt of a book entitled “The Four-Year-Old’s Story Book,” written by Kathleen P. Stone. Mrs. Stone was formerly Miss Kathleen Poole, daughter of W.S. Poole of St. Stephen and now resides in Vancouver. She was born here and received her education in the St. Stephen High School with honours. Her book consists of 12 charming stories written very clearly and simply, so that the smallest children may readily understand them, and is attractively illustrated in colours.

They Look Good

The stores in the United Farmers brick block on King Street have been supplied with plate glass fronts. They make a great improvement but some wonder what old occupants and owners, like “Willie” and “Bob” Johnson, Peter McKeon of Thos. Crawford, would think of the extravagance.

120 YEARS AGO – 1897

A number of young people are arranging for a Halloween party at the G.A.R. hall on Friday evening next. It will be an invitation affair. House handling has already commenced and the brush cutter and hauler is a busy man. The yearly demand for brush for banking and other purposes means the destruction of the spruce trees of this section, and yet this tree is counted among the most valuable for both lumber and pulp.