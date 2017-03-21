MERRILL, Austin James

It is with profound sadness that the family of Austin James Merrill, 78, of Blacks Harbour, NB announce that he passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, March 17, 2017. Born in Second Falls, NB to the late Steve and Annie (Morrow) Merrill on August 9, 1938 and lived most of his life in Blacks Harbour, NB.

Austin worked for Connors Bros. Ltd. for 50 years as a machinist and as a long haul transport driver. Austin retired in 2005. Even after retirement he still worked the trucks for local companies as trucking was in his blood. He loved spending time with family and enjoyed his Saturday breakfasts at the Pennfield Irving with Woody, Darcy and Adam.

He was a proud father to his four children, Patty Merrill of Blacks Harbour, Shelly (Fred) Merrill-MacKillop of St. George, Wade Merrill of Blacks Harbour and Jason Merrill of Kingston Peninsula. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Karen (Moses) Merrill and his younger brother Elwood (Ellen) Merrill of St. George; brother-in-law Rudy (Barb) Moses of Grand Bay-Westfield and sister-in-law Janice Stewart of Pennfield. He was the proud grandfather of Jesse, Frederick, Halle, Alice, Ty, Anna and great-granddaughter Mackenzie. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements in the care of the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533), 26 Portage Street, St. George, NB. Resting at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 from the Christ Church (Anglican), Pennfield at 2 p.m., with Rev. Canon Keith Osborne officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to Charlotte County Cancer, The Alzheimer’s Society or to Passamaquoddy Lodge would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca.