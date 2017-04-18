MITCHELL, Burnham “Bill” Arthur March 3, 1930- April 6, 2017

At the Campobello Lodge on Thursday, April 6, 2017, Burnham “Bill” Arthur Mitchell, husband of the late Barbara Phyllis (Webb) Mitchell, of Campobello, NB. He was born on Campobello, NB.

A resident of Campobello all of his life, Bill was a loving and dedicated father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, working hard his entire life as a fisherman on the sea, herring and ground fish, in order to help Barb in raising their family. Bill was a long-time dedicated member of Wilsons Beach Baptist Church, serving as a deacon for many years.

Bill is survived by his children, Stuart (Ellen), Russell “Blake” (Suzanne), Scott (Valerie), all of Campobello, Kevin (Patti-Ann), from Alberta, and Gregory (Nancy), Hampton, NB; 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, niece, and several cousins.

Bill was predeceased by his sister, Pauline Miller.

A funeral service in celebration of his life was held on Monday, April 10, 2017 at Wilson’s Beach Baptist Church. John Wry officiated. Tributes were given by sons Stuart Mitchell and Blake Mitchell. Euology was given by son Greg Mitchell, as well as a musical tribute with granddaughter Aimee Merritt. A second musical tribute was given by David Humphreys and John Wry, and the church choir offered a musical selection accompanied by organist Judy Alexander. Pallbearers were sons Kevin Mitchell, Scott Mitchell, Stuart Mitchell, Greg Mitchell and Blake Mitchell. A reception immediately followed in the church hall. The interment will take place later in the spring at North Road Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gideon’s International, Wilsons Beach United Baptist Church or Edith Lank Camp would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (506-466-3110).