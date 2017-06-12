MOHAN, Ethel Elizabeth

At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, Ethel Elizabeth Mohan, wife of the late C. Emmett Mohan. Born in Tryon, NB, daughter of the late John Henry and Evelyn Mae (Herbert) Williams.

Ethel was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and is survived by her sons, Joseph Mohan (Jeneve), Stephen Mohan, Peter Mohan (Jackie) and daughter, Lynn Anne Mohan; grandchildren, Paul (Terri), Mary Dow (Tim), Steve (Amanda), Chris (Christine), Brad and Michael (Angel); great-grandchildren, Ethan, Graham, Nathaniel, Weston, Griffin and Shay; nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at the Milltown Catholic Cemetery, Barter Settlement, NB, on Monday, June 12, 2017 at 1 p.m.

For those who wish, remembrances to the Arthritis Society, St. Croix Vocational Centre or a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca

Funeral arrangements in care of The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB.