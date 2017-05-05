Home Community News NB Southwest MP Karen Ludwig commends mutual aid agreement Community NewsCourier WeekendOnline ExclusiveVideos NB Southwest MP Karen Ludwig commends mutual aid agreement By The Saint Croix Courier - May 5, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Ottawa – NB Southwest MP, Karen Ludwig, took time today in the House of Commons in Ottawa to commend the St. Stephen and Calais Fire Departments for their effective mutual aid agreement. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community News Online Exclusive ~ Town of St. Stephen cautions residents to be prepared for emergency situations due to current weather forecast Community News Relay For Life organizers plan for change of venue to the Garcelon Civic Center Community News Clients at Community Living Centre hard at work making Yardzee games Columns Courier reporter, Kate Scott, wins award for editorial on gender inequality Business It’s started! Work has begin on the old town hall in St. Stephen Business Work has started on the old town hall on Milltown Blvd. in St. Stephen