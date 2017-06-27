New liquor store opens on Budd Ave.

Edited from the Saint Croix Courier

Week of Wednesday, July 1, 1987

ST. STEPHEN – Although the St. Stephen Liquor Store has changed its location, most other aspects of the retail store have remained the same.

Manager Gary Lister says no staff inventory changes have been made since the opening of the newly-built store on Monday, June 15 and it has not generated any additional business, with the regular number of customers shopping here.

Hopes high

- Advertisement -

The hopes of area tennis players are riding high since St. Stephen MLA Bob Jackson has asked for a written proposal for revitalizing the tennis courts in Milltown Heights.

The two courts were resurfaced in 1974 when Jackson was mayor of St. Stephen. At the same time courts behind the St. Stephen Legion were paved. Since then the St. Stephen Legion took down the fences and used the paved surface for a parking lot while the Milltown courts have developed cracks so bad they are not fit to play on.

There has been some ball hockey played on the Milltown courts in recent years but for the most pat they’ve sat vacant.

Personals

St. George – Della M. Maxwell of Passamaquoddy Lodge celebrated her 93rd birthday on June 20. Della was entertained on her special day at a family-arranged birthday party, held in the A Wing Lounge at the Lodge.

Rolling Dam – Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Fisher, who were celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary, received relatives and friends at their home June 21st.

Little Ridge – Mr. and Mrs. Harold Josey of St. Stephen called on Mr. and Mrs. Bill Burns.

Leonardville – Mrs. David Barteau entertained on Tuesday afternoon, June 9, in honour of her daughter Robyn’s fifth birthday.

Grand Manan – Don Hatt of North Head was the winner of the ride-on mower raffled by the Boys & Girls Club.

Schooners shut out Lakers

ST. GEORGE – A pair of goals by Steve Stewart helped the St. George Schooners shut out the McAdam Moosehead Lakers 3-0 Sunday in the International Soccer League.

Mark Campbell put St. George ahead 25 minutes into the first half when he scored on the rebound of a Tony Craig shot.

Stewart made it 2-0 at 37 minutes on a penalty kick that eluded McAdam goalie Donnie Sears.

Midway through the second half Stewart drove in a shot from 20 yards out to complete the scoring.

Glen Vautour was in the St. George net for the shutout.

60 YEARS AGO – 1957

Vacation

Employees of the Ware Knitters will start a two-week vacation Friday night returning to their machines July 15. All employees receive vacation pay for these holidays, based on length of service and earnings in the year.

Hole-In-One

Carl McCoomb of St. Stephen, a new member of the St. Croix Golf Club and a portside swinger, made a hole-in-one while playing in an informal match last Sunday afternoon. McCoomb, we are told, is only the second golfer to perform the feat since the club was organized.

Receive highest Scouting award

Six St. Stephen Boy Scouts recently were presented with the Queen Scout Award at a ceremony held in Fredericton. They are: Paul Sweeney, Edward MacEachern, both of the 1st St. Stephen troop; Wayne Gibson, Edward Mehan, Peter Acheson, and Keith McKnight, all of the 2nd troop.

90 YEARS AGO – 1927

Canoose – The longest and biggest touring car that has been seen on this road for a number of years was in this place one day last week. It was owned by a man near St. Stephen. After the man left St. Stephen he had to drive to Spearin’s corner where the road is long, wide and level for a place to turn. The car was so long that the man in the back seat had to carry a speaking trumpet to talk to the driver.

At the regular weekly meeting of the exhibition directors held Friday evening it was decided to make considerable extensions to the exhibition plant. A balcony for the band is to be erected over the east or rear door of the main building. The present grand stand and fish building is to be entirely rebuilt and made into a building suitable for the exhibit of fruits and vegetables. A committee also was appointed to secure immediately specifications and cost of erecting a new grand stand in front of the free acts platform. This stand is to have a seating capacity of six hundred and to be up-to-date in every way, closed in on rear and both sides and fitted with comfortable seats.

120 YEARS AGO – 1897

An expert bicycle rider was proceeding out King Street one day recently in thoroughly expert style. He had no use for the handle bars and further exhibited his expertness by reading a newspaper as he rode along. The exhibition was a good one and it had a grand termination with fireworks, and stars, visible only to the rider, as he landed in one gutter and his wheel in the opposite one, after the pair had struck a slight obstruction.

Calais – The gradual reduction in price of salmon shows that the market is fairly supplied. The weirs are not having their usual luck though the run of salmon seems as great as in former years.