NEWMAN, Mary “May”

At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB on Sunday, June 4, 2017, Mary “May” Scott (Andrews) Newman, wife of the late Wilford Franklin Newman, Campobello, NB. Born in Scotland, she is the daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Andrews) Murray.

May was the last surviving World War II veteran as a resident of the island. She served with the Scottish Land Army (Womens’ Land Army). She came to Canada as a war bride, very proud of her heritage and to become a Canadian. She worked for over 40 years at the Campobello Gift Store and May was a long-time member of St. Anne’s Anglican Church in Campobello.

May is survived by her three sons, Wilford (Karin) of Toronto, ON, Alvin (Mary) and Robert (Eleanor), all of Campobello, NB; sister, Margaret, and brother, Thomas, both of Scotland; six grandchildren, Treena Garrison (Brian), Nicholas (Betti-Jo), Eric (Lori), Thomas (Kim), Kyle and Brett (Chelsea); sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

May was predeceased by one brother, William.

Resting at St. Anne’s Anglican Church , Campobello, from where the funeral service in celebration of May’s life will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 2 p.m. Janice Watters officiating. The interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery, followed by a reception in the church hall.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation at the church on Wednesday evening only from 7 – 9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the church memorial fund, cemetery fund or charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys’ Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2.