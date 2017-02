Well, folks, we realized this morning that in our haste and excitement over the “Knitters share stories, learn more than how to create socks” story that appeared on page three of the Friday, Feb. 24 Courier Weekend, we referred to the lovely Arlene McGuire as Arlene McGrath. We’ve already gone cap in hand to Arlene with our sincere apologies, and now just want the world to know our gaff.

Sorry Arlene!

The ‘Ooops, our bad’ Team