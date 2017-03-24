Oak Bay fire under investigation

By
The Saint Croix Courier
-
Kathy Bockus/Courier A fire which destroyed a vacant bungalow on Route 170 in Oak Bay Wednesday afternoon is under investigation by the St. Stephen detachment of the RCMP. Firefighters responded from both the St. Stephen and Oak Bay fire departments. The highway was closed for about two hours while firefighters brought the blaze under control.
Kathy Bockus/Courier
