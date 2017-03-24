BusinessCommunity NewsCommunity ShotsCourier WeekendOnline Exclusive Oak Bay fire under investigation By The Saint Croix Courier - March 24, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Kathy Bockus/Courier A fire which destroyed a vacant bungalow on Route 170 in Oak Bay Wednesday afternoon is under investigation by the St. Stephen detachment of the RCMP. Firefighters responded from both the St. Stephen and Oak Bay fire departments. The highway was closed for about two hours while firefighters brought the blaze under control. Kathy Bockus/CourierA fire which destroyed a vacant bungalow on Route 170 in Oak Bay Wednesday afternoon is under investigation by the St. Stephen detachment of the RCMP. Firefighters responded from both the St. Stephen and Oak Bay fire departments. The highway was closed for about two hours while firefighters brought the blaze under control.