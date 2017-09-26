O’DONNELL, Laurence Charles

Laurence Charles O’Donnell of Fredericton and St. Stephen, NB passed away on September 20th, 2017 at the age of 68. Larry died peacefully after a long health struggle in the palliative care unit at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital with his son Matthew by his side.

Larry will be forever remembered by his children, Matthew O’Donnell (Fredericton, NB), Allyson O’Donnell (Pittsburgh, PA), and Adam O’Donnell (Toronto, ON) and lovingly thought of by his grandchildren, Kathleen O’Donnell (Toronto, ON), Olivia O’Donnell (Fredericton, NB), and Meara Kwiatkowski (Pittsburgh, PA). He is survived by his affectionate and committed sister Faye O’Donnell, brother-in-law Henry Wiercinski, and nephew Eric Wiercinski (all of Toronto, ON).

Larry was a life-long businessman, who successfully navigated a career in the insurance industry in his early life and then ran three independently owned businesses in St. Stephen, including the Hi-Way Motel, the Casual Shop, and Casual Computers. He will be remembered for his witty humor, charming smile, big hugs, and devotion to his family.

As per Larry’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral; however, people are welcome to come meet with the family, offer their support, and share memories of Larry at Bishop’s Funeral Home (540 Woodstock Road, Fredericton, NB) on Monday, October 2nd from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. In Larry’s memory, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada (www.heartandstroke.ca) or the Stan Cassidy Center for Rehabilitation (www.stancassidy.ca).