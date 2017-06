St. Stephen – Aging infrastructure is the culprit for the flashing traffic lights at the intersection of King and Queen Streets in St. Stephen, said St. Stephen Deputy Mayor, Jason Carr.

Editor Krisi Marples had a quick chat with Carr, and Cpl. Scott Mackenzie from the St. Stephen RCMP detachment, to discuss why the lights are flashing, when to expect the repair, and how, in the meantime, to correctly utilize the intersection.