Premier Gallant will be in St. Stephen on Tuesday, Jan. 10

St. Stephen-According to a media advisory on the Government of New Brunswick website, a community development announcement will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Garcelon Civic Center, 22 Budd Ave, St. Stephen. Premier Brian Gallant, and Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister, John Ames will participate.