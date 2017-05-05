Online Exclusive ~ Town of St. Stephen cautions residents to be prepared for emergency situations due to current weather forecast

St. Stephen – Town of St. Stephen Press Release
The weekend weather forecast predicts significant rainfall for our community over a short period of time. Please monitor the forecasts from local media and be prepared for emergency situations.
Extreme event contact information
- For power outages, downed lines, flooded electrical
NB Power 1-800-663-6272
- For flash / localized flooding and safety hazards
St. Stephen Fire Department 466-7779
- New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization
1-800-561-4034
Emergency information is available online at:
http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/public_alerts.html
Always remember to call 911 in any emergency.