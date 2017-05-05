Online Exclusive ~ Town of St. Stephen cautions residents to be prepared for emergency situations due to current weather forecast

St. Stephen – Town of St. Stephen Press Release

The weekend weather forecast predicts significant rainfall for our community over a short period of time. Please monitor the forecasts from local media and be prepared for emergency situations.

Extreme event contact information

For power outages, downed lines, flooded electrical

NB Power 1-800-663-6272

For flash / localized flooding and safety hazards

St. Stephen Fire Department 466-7779

New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization

1-800-561-4034

Emergency information is available online at:

http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/public_alerts.html

Always remember to call 911 in any emergency.