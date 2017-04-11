OTT, Janet Elizabeth (Duchesneau)

Janet Elizabeth (Duchesneau) Ott, 76, Collingwood, NS, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 6, 2017 in Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre, Amherst, surrounded by her family. Janet was born in St. Stephen, NB, and was the daughter of the late Leo and Mynia Duchesneau of Oak Bay, NB.

Janet was a registered nurse, starting her career at the old Amherst hospital and finishing at Springhill’s All Saints Hospital, enjoying her career as a maternity nurse. Janet was an avid Blue Jay’s fan. Next to family, some of her greater enjoyments were gardening, cooking, watching hummingbirds and eagles. Janet also enjoyed her annual family trips to Brier Island for whale watching, sitting on her deck taking in the sunshine. In Janet’s earlier years, travelling was something she and her beloved Jim looked forward to, with many Blue Knights road trips.

Janet will be remembered and deeply missed by her four sons and their families: David (Amber), Peter (Linda), Steven (Tracy) and Brian (Shannon); grandchildren, Brandon, Justin, Alexandria, Kaetlyn, Brayden, Dexter and Brennen; siblings, Pauline (Frank), Marie (Larry) and Bobby (Annette); many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jim; brother, Paul.

Special thanks from the family to Curtis Smith, Janet Tizzard, and the many hospital staff at CRHCC.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crohn’s and Colitis Canada. Visitation was held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., Sunday, April 9, with funeral service at 11 a.m., Monday, April 10, all at MacDiarmid’s Funeral Home, 5075 Main Street, Oxford (902-447-2930). Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.mmcfunerals.com