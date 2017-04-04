PARKER, Ermine Bradley

At the Campobello Lodge on Sunday, April 2, 2017, Ermine Bradley Parker; husband of the late Glenna R. (Robichaud) Parker, Welshpool, NB. Born August 19, 1939, on Campobello, NB, he was the son of the late Romaine and Eunice (Thurber) Parker.

Ermine spent his working years out on the sea as a fisherman.

He is survived by his two daughters, Cheri Porter (John), Crystal Parker; son, Henri Parker (Erica), all of Wilson’s Beach; eight grandchildren, Emillie, Tony (Kami), Bradley, Abigail, Johannah, Josiah, Alyvia; one great-granddaughter, Arianna; two brothers, James Parker (Juanita) and Medford Parker (Donna); one sister, Jessie Brown (Billy); special sisters-in-law, Mildred Parker, Annette Pike and Marguerite Trott; several nieces and nephews.

Ermine was predeceased by one son, Bradley Ermine Parker; two brothers, Mayford Parker and Vernon Parker; a special sister-in-law, Irene Parker, and one uncle by marriage that he cared for like a brother, Bernard Wilcox.

By Ermine’s request, there will be no visitation; however, friends are welcome to attend a celebration of his life at a memorial service on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 2 p.m., at Wilson’s Beach Pentecostal Church, Campobello, NB. Pastor Tony Stoddart officiating. A reception will follow in the church hall downstairs.

A private family interment will place at Wilson’s Beach Community Cemetery, Head Harbor Rd., with prayers at graveside by Pastor Stoddart.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the upcoming May 28th Alzheimers Walk on Campobello or to the Residents Council Fund of Campobello Lodge would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys’ Funeral Home, 20 Marks St., St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (506-466-3110).