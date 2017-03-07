PARKS, Joyce Louise

Following a brief and brave battle with Acute Leukemia, Joyce passed away at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, Ontario on March 1st, 2017 (residing in Guelph, ON). She was loved to her last breath with her beloved niece/daughter Cynthia (Cindy) Walker-Parks (David) of Guelph ON, by her side. Wife of the late Philip Murray Parks of St. George, NB (1979). Born in Caithness, NB, August 7th, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Henry and Doris Margaret (nee Palk) Taylor.

Joyce is lovingly remembered by her sisters and brothers: Irene Moreside (predeceased Cecil) of Calais, Maine; Rosealene Graham (Paul) of Guelph, ON; Beatrice Dorey of Oshawa, ON; Nancy MacFarlene (Ronald) of Utopia, NB; Elizabeth Marrs (Philip) of Old Town, Maine; Linda Henderson (Tim) of St. Andrews, NB; Larry Taylor (Karen) of Rothesay, NB; sisters-in-law: Inez Taylor of St. George, NB; Joyce Justason of St George, NB; Elizabeth Clark of St. Stephen, NB. She will be adoringly remembered and missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Predeceased by Sister Lillian Walker and Brothers, Eugene Taylor and Blair Taylor.

Joyce was a faithful follower of Christ and she will be affectionately remembered by her church family at Crestwicke Baptist Church. She served on the Greeting Team, Visitation Ministry, Missions Committee, was a supporter of Missionaries, Onside Sports and many other programs and events. Joyce had a gift of helping others and was known as a prayer warrior.

Visitation took place Sunday, March 5th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Wall-Custance Funeral Home in Guelph. The service was held on Monday, March 6th at 11 a.m. at Crestwicke Baptist Church in Guelph. Following the service, Joyce will return to NB. Visitation there will take place on Thursday, March 9th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533), 26 Portage Street, St. George, NB. There will be a graveside service at the St. George Rural Cemetery, to be arranged for a later date in May, where Joyce will rest beside her husband.

The family would like to extend their appreciation and admiration to all the Nurses and Doctors at the Guelph General Hospital and especially the Grand River Hospital, Oncology and ICU. These individuals lovingly cared for Joyce since she was diagnosed three weeks earlier, frequently taking extra time to make her feel comfortable.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crestwicke Baptist Church, Friends in Action Missions, Canadian Red Cross (Guelph Branch) or The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital. Online donations and condolences may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca.