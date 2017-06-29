PATTERSON, Edith May

Peacefully at the Campobello Lodge Nursing Home, on June 26, 2017, Mrs. Edith Patterson, 95, wife of the late Arnold Patterson of L’Etang, NB. Born in Back Bay on June 19, 1922, the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Cook) Leslie.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews, and one brother, Darrell (Victoria) of Toronto.

She was predeceased by five sisters, Alberta Henry, Emma Daggett, Lucy Haines, Vera Leslie and Frances Leslie, and three brothers, Josiah, Basil, John.

Edith worked at Connors Bros. and then cared for her family for many years. She was a member of the Sea View Full Gospel Church in Back Bay, NB. The funeral service was held from Sea View Full Gospel Church, 195 Back Bay Loop Road, Back Bay, on Thursday, June 29 at 2 p.m, with visitation from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Interment took place in the St. George Rural Cemetery.

For those who wish, remembrances to Sea View Full Gospel Church, or a charity of the donor’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Fundy Funeral Home, 230 Westmorland Road, Saint John, NB (646-2424). Online condolences may be placed at www.fundyfuneralhome.com