PATTERSON, Glenna Opal

At the Passamaquoddy Lodge, St. Andrews, NB on April 5, 2017, Mrs. Glenna Opal (Acton) Patterson, wife of the late Roland Sylvanus Patterson, formerly of St. George, NB. Born in Upper Kent, NB on August 20, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Wilson and Florence (Crawford) Acton.

A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Glenna is survived by three daughters, Judy (David) Matheson of Caithness, NB, Susan Hoyes (Karl Wyllie) of Dartmouth, NS and Heather (Donald) Christianson of Barrie, ON; grandchildren, Jeremy Matheson, Peter Hoyes, Mark Hoyes and Kyle Christianson; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Annie, Ava, Ashton, Ethan, Deven and Blake; one sister, Attie Broad of Fredericton, NB; special friend to Glenna, Bradley Hoyes of Miramichi, NB; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Roland, she was predeceased by her siblings, Floyd Acton, Gerald Acton, Carl Acton and Janice O’Neill.

Glenna was a giving soul who cherished her time surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed helping others when she could and was always on the go. She kept active in politics and enjoyed volunteering and keeping busy during elections. Glenna loved company and talking to people and when she could, she enjoyed a shopping trip or two.

Arrangements in the care of the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533), 26 Portage Street, St. George, NB. Visiting at the funeral home was held on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The service took place from the St. George Baptist Church, St. George, on Saturday at 2 p.m., with Rev. Gordon Cooke and Rev. Jason Hooper officiating. Interment will be held in the St. George Rural Cemetery in the spring.

In Glenna’s memory, donations to a charity of the donor’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca.