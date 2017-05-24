Paving projects announced for Routes 3 and 630 in Charlotte County

St. Stephen – Four separate paving projects for Route 3, and Route 630, totaling more than $5 million were announced Friday morning, in St. Stephen.

Saying his government knows residents of Charlotte and York counties depend on having suitable roads to get their goods to market, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Bill Fraser said the size of the total project speaks in support of the government’s commitment to rural New Brunswick “and our desire to make this province a good place to work, live, and raise a family.”

Preliminary work has already begun on two segments of Route 630 to McAdam. That project will comprise nearly nine kilometres of new paving. Another segment includes paving a 2.7 kilometre stretch on Route 630, towards the York/Charlotte County line, and paving six kilometres of Route 3, to the Barber Dam Road.

The project will encompass two sections of Route 3, the first beginning at the Route 1 traffic circle in St. Stephen, stretching 3.4 kilometres to the Maxwell Crossing Road. Another section of Route 3, a 5.8 kilometres stretch from the Vail Road to Lower Trout Brook will also be paved.

Taylor Gallant, deputy mayor of McAdam, welcomed the news, especially that of the paving for Route 630.

“It’s going to be great for the economy, it’s going to be great for tourism,” said Gallant. “I think it’s a step in the right direction. They are promoting rural New Brunswick, so this is welcome news”

Gallant said he felt Route 630 was “definitely the worst highway in New Brunswick” based on the current condition the road.

“I drove it today. I’ve literally seen pictures on Facebook of people, their tires have been bent. It’s taken cars out of line, (so) it’s great news.”

Gallant, who laughingly confirmed he was not a relation of Premier Brian Gallant, said the paving projects are “great for the whole region, not just St. Stephen, not just McAdam, it’s the region.”

“That’s why I really enjoy the collaboration between the municipalities,” said Gallant.

“This kind of investment is so important in helping us showcase all that our town and region has to offer,” said St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern. “This work along Route 1 will really help our town make a great first impression.”

John Ames, Saint Croix MLA and Minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture, said infrastructure projects like this paving announcement, are a catalyst for the region.

“I’m not going to be surprised if we see new developments in the near future,” he said.

Also in attendance for the announcement was Rick Doucet, MLA for Fundy-The Isles-Saint John West, and Minister of Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries, who also reiterated comments made by Fraser and Ames on the importance of solid infrastructure in rural areas of the province which in turn promote and encourage development.

Doucet accepted a public challenge issued by Fraser for a competition to determine which area – Charlotte County or Miramichi – has the best tasting lobsters.

Details will be worked out and the two ministers agreed the competition could take place later in the fall.