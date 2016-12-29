PETERSON, Theresa Orr

Theresa Orr Peterson (Terry), 87, born in St. Stephen, NB, Canada, died on December 21, 2016, in Richmond, Virginia.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Forest; her children, Pam Christie (Harry) of Cary, NC, Andrea O’Brien (Barry) of Southport, NC, Christopher Peterson (Sandra) of Petersburg, VA, and Peppy Peterson of Glen Allen, VA; grandchildren, Robert Nunnally, Jennifer Peterson, and Caroline Strahan, and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Nellie Orr, and brother, David Orr.

Theresa was an active member of Welborne United Methodist Church and former long-time member of Kemble United Methodist Church in Woodbury, NJ, where she established and maintained close friendships.

Terry related to people of all ages and was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She was considered a second mother by many of her children’s friends. Her home was decorated with her own artwork, needlecraft, refinished antiques, and scents of fine cooking. She loved to read and amassed a lengthy log of varied authors and subject matter.

She left home as a young war bride, but never far from her heart was her homeland of the St. Croix Valley of New Brunswick, Canada, and she always subscribed to her hometown newspaper. Although she was a naturalized American citizen, she always respected England’s Queen and enjoyed the royal pomp. Theresa loved seeing her grandchildren grow and enjoyed their successes. She leaves with special nods to friends Shirley, Maureen, Bunny, Harold, and Delores and with special loving adieu to Brenda and Steve.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Welborne United Methodist Church, 920 Maybeury Drive, Richmond, VA 23229.

May she ride on gilded

wings to the grace of God

and rest in peace.