Public participation urged in N.B. food security event set for St. Stephen at the Garcelon Civic Center

St. Stephen – “Everybody Eats,” a community conversation on how to address food security in Charlotte County, will take place Monday at the Garcelon Civic Center in St. Stephen beginning at 2 p.m.

The event is hosted by Charlotte County Vibrant Communities and is open to anyone interested in food and agriculture.

Registration is required by visiting www.eventbrite.ca or by calling and leaving a message at 466-7611.

The event is being offered under the auspices of the New Brunswick Food Security Action Network which has launched the conversations to enhance the connectedness, alignment, and engagement around food and its importance in New Brunswick.

The Everybody Eats Discussion Guide is the first step of this process. It has been designed to ignite and amplify the provincial conversation relating to food security in New Brunswick. The response to the questions it poses will form a roadmap for the future of food security in New Brunswick.

The discussions will allow for the communication of ideas which can be forwarded to the provincial government.

Laura Reinsborough, the NBFSAN’s new director, said the number of farms in New Brunswick has decreased by 90% since the 1950’s and noted food bank usage has increased by 28% since 2008.

“Everybody Eats will help us see the big picture and put it into focus. Let’s talk about food and its importance so that we can move our province forward when it comes to food security.”

Lori MacKenzie, RD, Public Health dietitian said cooking skills are vital for healthy living.

“ It is my hope for the ‘Everybody Eats’ process to bring people together who would like to work on improving food skills for themselves and others in Charlotte County”.

A special invitation has been issued to the residents of Grand Manan, Deer Island and Campobello, to share their reality and challenges in terms of access to food on their islands.