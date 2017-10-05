Community NewsCommunity ShotsCourier Weekend Radiothon in full swing at the Charlotte County Hospital By The Saint Croix Courier - October 5, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Kathy Bockus/Courier Many area residents, like Anne LeBlanc, centre, and Elizabeth Grant, dropped in to make donations this morning at the fourth annual 98.1 The Tide Radiothon on localtion at the Charlotte County Hospital. Volunteers, like Lionette Barb Earle, left, manned the pledge phones and accepted donations during the 12 hour marathon which concludes at 7 p.m. today. Money raised will be used by the Charlotte County Hospital Foundation to purchase equipment for clinic used by specialists at the hospital in St. Stephen. To make a pledge call 465-4440. Kathy Bockus/CourierThe Charlotte County Hospital Ladies Auxiliary made a significant donation of $10,000 to this year’s 98.1 Radiothon “Visioning for the Future” in support of the Charlotte County Hospital Foundation. From left are Mark Downey, the Tide’s program director and morning show host; Geraldine Aitken, Auxiliary member and gift shop manager, and Steve Backman, president of the CCH Foundation. This generous donation brought the total to more than $23,000 by 10 a.m. The goal is to raise $60,000 during the 12-hour radiothon which began at 7 a.m. Donations can be dropped off at the hospital throughout the day or pledged by calling 465-4440.