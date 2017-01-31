RCMP arrest, charge St. Stephen man and woman with robbery of local convenience store

St. Stephen – A 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from St. Stephen, have been remanded to jail until Feb.2 at 11 a.m. when they are scheduled to return to Saint John Provincial Court.

Thomas Joseph Moore and Jasmine Dee Marie Clifford appeared in court this morning facing charges of robbery and wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an indictable offence in connection with an armed robbery Jan. 23 at Riverside Grocery in St. Stephen.

RCMP said a man and a woman, each carrying a knife, entered the store, approached the clerk and demanded money.

Moore and Clifford were arrested Monday, Jan. 30, following an RCMP investigation.

“Information from the public helped police with this investigation,” said RCMP Sgt. Peter Stubbs.

“I’d like to thank residents for their ongoing support. As always, if you have any information about a crime, please contact police or Crime Stoppers.”